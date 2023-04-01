Fair price shops inspected

Lahore:Labour Welfare Punjab DG Capt (r) Arshad Manzoor visited Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate for inspection of Fair Price Shops and free ration points. Director Headquarters Daud Abdullah and Director Labour Lahore South Nadeem Akhtar also accompanied him.

The DG inspected the fair price shop at a factory and directed the factory administration to place more items in the month of Ramazan and provide them to the workers at 30% less rates.

Day care centre approved: Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has got approved a day care centre for seven departments working in the old P&D building. The departments include Industries, Livestock, Agriculture, Labour, Food, Ombudsman and CMIT. There are around 40 women working in these departments who may use day care facilities for their children.