Tipping point

Our poor health infrastructure is one of the major reasons behind our subpar standard of living. Most government hospitals lack adequate staff, equipment and facilities such as beds. Conditions in some hospitals are so bad that they are a danger to the safety and well-being of the patients.
Furthermore, the number of healthcare facilities is too low relative to our population, particularly in the rural areas. This leads to overcrowded hospitals and clinics, making the shortage of staff, equipment and facilities all the more acute. As the population grows, we may find that the cost of healthcare services is so high and their availability so scarce that the majority of the population will simply be unable to receive even the most basic level of healthcare.
Aiman Chauhdary
Lahore
