Parliament can’t dictate SC: Elahi

LAHORE: Former MNA Amir Sultan Cheema, former provincial minister Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar, advocate Safdar Bosal, Rai Mumtaz Babar and Nader Duggal met former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Thursday.

Elahi said the government bill under legislation was nothing but an uncouth attempt to give another ‘NRO’ to Nawaz Sharif who was a fugitive. He will go straight to jail whenever he returns. The parliament is definitely supreme, but the government should know that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is also supreme. The parliament cannot dictate the SC.