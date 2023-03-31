Full Court Reference: Outgoing PHC CJ praised for services to rule of law and constitution

PESHAWAR: Speakers on Thursday showered praises on the outgoing Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Qaiser Rashid Khan for his services to the rule of law and the constitution.

They were addressing the full court reference arranged for him on his retirement. PHC Acting Chief Justice Roohul Amin, judges of the top court in KP, registrar, sessions and civil judges, judicial officers, members of the bars and others attended the function.

PHC Acting CJ Roohul Ameen said he has had a 30-year long association with outgoing CJ Qaiser Rashid Khan as a lawyer and later a judge. He said Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan will always be remembered for serving the rule of law and the constitution.

The PHC acting CJ said he and other judges learnt a lot from the outgoing PHC CJ while working under him. Advocate General Aamir Javed, Additional Attorney General Sanaullah, PHC Bar Association President Rehmanullah and others spoke on the occasion as well.

They praised the outgoing PHC CJ for his excelling work and development initiatives in the judiciary. They mentioned the projects he undertook which were aimed at protecting the human rights and welfare of the prisoners.

The outgoing PHC chief justice recalled the days he spent as a member of the bars and part of the judiciary. He paid tributes to the late Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth of the PHC and said he missed him as he was like a brother and friend. The outgoing judge sounded optimistic and said Pakistan will continue to be a prosperous country and emerge as a strong state after achieving more development.