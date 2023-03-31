Annual prize distribution of IMCG held

ISLAMABAD: Annual prize distribution ceremony for the position holders of the annual exams 2022-2023 was held at IMCG, F-6/2 here on Thursday in the college premises.

The ceremony was held in the well-decorated college auditorium and was attended by students as well as their worthy parents. The programme started with the recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran, recited by Ayesha Sadeeqa of class 4-A. Naat-e-Rasool was presented by Ayat Umar of 4-A. Riffat Sultana, head of Pakistan Studies hosted the event she appreciated the efforts of the students and also shared that students from BS secured first six positions in Quaid e Azam University. Principal Prof.

Aaliya Durrani in her speech welcomed everyone and congratulated all the successful candidates on their achievement. She said that moral training of the students is as important as their academic progress. It is the foremost duty of the parents as well as teachers to ensure the development of both moral and educational aspects of the student’s Personality.