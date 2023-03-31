No free flour today

Rawalpindi: All flour sale points would remain closed to restart pending routine work in all government departments on Friday.

There will be no free-of-cost flour supply today (Friday) to address public-related issues in all government departments. Thousands of people were facing hell-like situations due to the closing down of all routine work in the Tehsil Office, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) office, District Council offices, and even the Deputy Commissioner Office. All routine works were pending because all government officers and low cadre staff were performing duties here at all flour sale points for over a week.

Thousands of people strongly protested in front of all government officers where all routine work was pending for over a week. There will be a record rush of the public in all departments on Friday (today) to resolve the routine issues. Street crime has also increased too much because over 80 per cent of police officials were performing duty here at flour sale points for over a week. The distribution of free flour has collapsed the whole system but the sitting government is watching it with closed eyes.