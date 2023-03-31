No free flour today

Rawalpindi: All flour sale points would remain closed to restart pending routine work in all government departments on Friday.
There will be no free-of-cost flour supply today (Friday) to address public-related issues in all government departments. Thousands of people were facing hell-like situations due to the closing down of all routine work in the Tehsil Office, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) office, District Council offices, and even the Deputy Commissioner Office. All routine works were pending because all government officers and low cadre staff were performing duties here at all flour sale points for over a week.
Thousands of people strongly protested in front of all government officers where all routine work was pending for over a week. There will be a record rush of the public in all departments on Friday (today) to resolve the routine issues. Street crime has also increased too much because over 80 per cent of police officials were performing duty here at flour sale points for over a week. The distribution of free flour has collapsed the whole system but the sitting government is watching it with closed eyes.
ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly Muslim countries that are connected by historical, cultural,...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government through an upcoming legislation wants to end conflict among the government agencies...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is not only an important partner for Germany with a long-standing, multi-faceted relationship but...
ISLAMABAD: Ethiopian Airlines is all set to connect the south Asian nations with entire Africa starting its regular...
ISLAMABAD: Bestway Cement Limited, Pakistan’s largest cement producer achieved yet another milestone. The company...
ISLAMABAD: A divide between pragmatists and traditionalists within Afghan Taliban will remain but are less likely to...