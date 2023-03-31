Increase number of lady personnel at flour points: minister

LAHORE: On the instructions of the chief minister, Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer visited the free flour distribution centres in Jhang and reviewed the arrangements.

Commissioner Faisalabad Division Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner Jhang accompanied the minister. The minister distributed free flour bags to the deserving citizens at flour distribution centres. He also reviewed the arrangements at the flour distribution centres established at Government Islamia High School, Government Girls High School Sadar and Government Boys High School Aadhiwal and also inquired about the facilities from the citizens.

He directed for increasing the number of lady personnel at the distribution points, establishing a flour distribution centre for women and providing better facilities. The minister directed for increasing the supply of flour in Maai Heer Ground as well as to other tehsils of Faisalabad division.

Later, a meeting was held here at the commissioner's office under the chairmanship of the provincial minister. Deputy Commissioner Jhang gave a briefing regarding the distribution of free flour. The provincial minister called the arrangements at the flour distribution centres satisfactory.

Govt's decision on US-led summit lauded: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has appreciated Pakistan government’s decision not to participate in US-led Democracy Summit 2023 scheduled for this week.

In a statement on Thursday, he termed the summit under US patronage ‘nothing but a gimmick’. He said in fact US is merely trying to salvage its badly damaged reputation after its disastrous defeat in Afghanistan in a two decades war.