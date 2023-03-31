Abubakar wins Sprint Canoeing Championship

KARACHI: M Abubakar Durrani won Balochistan Games Sprint Canoeing Championship at Hanna Lake, Quetta, the other day.

Abubakar from Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy secured first position by claiming three gold medals in the categories of K-1 (200 meter), K-2 (200m) and K-2 (200m for mixed). He was declared the best athlete of the flat water sprint Canoeing Championship in which 67 canoers participated.

The other gold medalists were: K-1 (200m for junior) Dowlat Khan Kakar; K-1 (500m for senior men) Farooq Ahmed Kakar; C-1 (200m) M Yousaf; K-2 (200m for senior) Abubakar Durrani.