Friday March 31, 2023
Tech for justice

As AI continues to advance, there is growing scope for removing human error and bias from decisions such as hiring and key appointments and moving towards strictly performance- or merit-based decision making.

This could even impact legal and economic decision making. It is hoped that new technologies will help build a fairer and more meritorious country.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad