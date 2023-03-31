Three names finalised for Hyderabad institute rector

The search committee has selected three names for the post of rector of the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences established by the federal government.
A summary containing the three names has been sent to the president by the federal education ministry. The three names selected by the committee include Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Chairman Dr Saeeduddin, former vice chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh and International Islamic University Islamabad vice president Dr Nabi Bakhsh Jamani. The interviews were held on March 1, in which 15 candidates had appeared.
