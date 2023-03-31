PTI to stage protest today for recovery of missing activists

The Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced a demonstration protest in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) today for the safe recovery of PTI social media activists.

According to PTI General Secretary Arsalan Taj, three volunteers of the PTI’s social media team are still missing with no information about their whereabouts. The protest aimed to record a peaceful protest against the kidnapping and threatening of youth, which could deter young people from joining the struggle against the corrupt mafia and looters, he said, “We will record a peaceful protest against enforced disappearances of PTI workers.”

On Tuesday, Karachi PTI spokesperson Shehzad Qureshi claimed that three PTI social media team members had been picked up and their whereabouts were still unknown. Meanwhile, Sindh PTI President Ali Zaidi criticised the “imported government” for using the National Assembly to protect families involved in corruption.

He accused the government of making legislation in the National Assembly to save Nawaz Sharif, and stated that “the economic terrorist group” had never made any legislation in the interest of the common people. He also claimed that morality and political values were flouted in the National Assembly.