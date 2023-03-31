KCCI calls for membership renewal

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) would remain open for membership renewal till 5:00pm on Friday, March 31, 2023, which is the last date for membership renewal, it said on Thursday.

The membership renewal process is currently underway at the Karachi Chamber for the year 2023-24 and as the last date for renewal of membership was falling on Friday, KCCI’s management decided to keep membership department open for renewal only from 9:30am till 5:00pm with prayer break in between 12:30pm to 2:00pm.

KCCI has already intimated its members through letter, email and SMS service that the membership of Karachi Chamber shall expire on March 31, thus all members must get their membership renewed on or before March 31, by submitting prescribed membership fee along with proof of filing of last income tax and sales tax returns, if applicable.

In case an existing member could not get the membership renewed on or before the last date, his/her membership shall cease automatically. To become a KCCI member again, they will have to go through the entire re-admission process.