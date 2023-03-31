Explosives dept notifies PSO

KARACHI: Department of Explosives, Ministry of Energy has warned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to refrain from constructing, installing and operating petrol pumps without obtaining its prior approval.
In a letter to the PSO, the department gave it the list of sites, which were found constructed / branding without obtaining prior approval from the Department of Explosives It also termed the letter of PSO to its earlier correspondence as unsatisfactory and showed that it is trying to save its skin and deceive this department by misrepresentation of facts and figures regarding the OGRA ban on the establishment of new retail outlets.
