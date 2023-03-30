Fireworks in Senate expected today

ISLAMABAD: Fireworks between the treasury and opposition benches are expected in the Senate today (Thursday) when the government will table the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 in the House for adoption.

The legislation has already been passed by the National Assembly. Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar will move the bill in the House during its 327th session, which has been summoned by the president.

The Senate will meet at 10:30am and several other bills, besides the one relating to the apex court practice and procedure, will be moved to the House.

And, as a standard operating procedure, the chair will refer them to the relevant House standing committees for deliberations and reports.

Based on its numerical strength, the joint opposition, led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, will strongly criticise the SC bill.

Other agenda items, besides the Question-Hour, include a bill to establish the National University of Pakistan [The National University of Pakistan Bill 2023], and a bill to make provisions and laws in respect of welfare and protection of advocates [The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill 2023].

The bill has already been passed by the National Assembly. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif will move the bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to the territorial sea and maritime zones of Pakistan [The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill 2023].

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain will move the bill on the establishment of Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [The Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies Miranshah Bill 2023].

He will also move the bill to reconstitute the Inter-Boards Committee of Chairmen as Inter-Boards Coordination Commission [The Inter-Boards Coordination Commission Bill 2023].