Secretary inspects facilities at model bazaar

LAHORE: Provincial Secretary for Industries and Trade Ehsan Bhatta visited the model bazaar of Sabzazar to assess the flour distribution at the free flour distribution centres.

During his visit, he interacted with customers to understand their experience and identify any issues. He also took the opportunity to visit the convenience stalls and noted that 35 model bazaars are established across the province for providing relief to the people. These bazaars are attracting thousands of visitors every day, offering grocery items at a lower price than the market price. During his visit, the secretary also inspected the CCTV control room, fire-fighting equipment, public announcement system, and complaint cell at the model bazaar. In an effort to ensure strict security and cleanliness in the model markets, secretary directed the officials concerned to provide the best facilities to customers, including proper management of queues, announcements, and guidance of the general public.