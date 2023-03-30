CCPO lauds PSCA’s cameras

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Wednesday. CCPO said that PSCA's cameras' face recognition and vehicle owner tracing technology have helped in arresting thieves, robbers and dangerous criminals.

PSCA officials told the CCPO Lahore that 185,000 locations of the city have been linked by mapping more than 0.6 lakh private cameras. CCPO said that all departments of Lahore police should make further improvements in emergency response, traffic management, counter surveillance, crime control and service delivery through electronic evidence.

He said that under the new night patrolling plan of Lahore police, SPs and SDPOs will monitor the location and performance of all patrolling teams from Punjab Safe Cities Authority on a daily basis. He further said that the movement of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and patrolling teams of police stations will be monitored through LTE satellites. The personnel posted at all internal and external police check posts of the city will be checked with body-cam and LTE sets, he added.