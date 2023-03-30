Cloudy weather, scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The officials said a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and persist over upper parts during next few days. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, north-eastern Balochistan and lower Sindh while isolated hailstorm (snow over upper high mountains) was expected. They predicted that isolated heavy falls were also likely in north-eastern Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Zhob, Quetta, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Turbat, Gwadar, Bannu, Parachinar, Dir, Malam Jabba, Cherat, Pattan, DI Khan, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Attock, Joharabad and Jacobabad. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 37°C, while in Lahore, it was 30°C and minimum was 17.6°C.
