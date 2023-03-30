Naqvi visits DHQ teaching hospital DG Khan

Lahore: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited DHQ Teaching Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan. Mohsin Naqvi visited Trauma Centre, other wards and inspected treatment facilities being provided to the patients. He inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities being provided to them, inquired from the patients and attendants about availability of free medicines to them. Mohsin Naqvi directed to further improve medical and other facilities for the patients in the hospital.