Real Time overwhelm Rehman Healthcare

KARACHI: Real Time overwhelmed Rehman Healthcare by eight wickets to blast their way into the quarter-finals of the Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup Ramadan Cricket Tournament here on Tuesday.
In the match played at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Rehman Healthcare were reduced to only 41 in the allotted 20 overs. No batsman could enter double figures with 18 being the highest score which came as extras. Saadullah took five wickets and Haroon Wahid claimed three. Real Time achieved the target in six overs after losing just two wickets. Wasim Akhtar scored 23.
KARACHI: The security delegation of Pakistan Olympic Association is expected to visit Quetta in the second week of...
KARACHI: Rangoonwala Club whipped Quetta Cricket Academy by 78 runs in their Group B encounter to qualify for the...
SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO: Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his 100th international goal for the reigning...
LAHORE: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan climbed to the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings on Wednesday following his...
KARACHI: After collaborating with Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has gone a step further to uplift...
GLASGOW: Scotland captain Andy Robertson hailed a 2-0 victory over Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying as the culmination of...