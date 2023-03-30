Real Time overwhelm Rehman Healthcare

KARACHI: Real Time overwhelmed Rehman Healthcare by eight wickets to blast their way into the quarter-finals of the Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup Ramadan Cricket Tournament here on Tuesday.

In the match played at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Rehman Healthcare were reduced to only 41 in the allotted 20 overs. No batsman could enter double figures with 18 being the highest score which came as extras. Saadullah took five wickets and Haroon Wahid claimed three. Real Time achieved the target in six overs after losing just two wickets. Wasim Akhtar scored 23.