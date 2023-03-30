KE sets up night facilitation camps during Ramazan

As part of its effort to offer maximum convenience to its consumers and ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the city, K-Electric continues to take various measures, including setting up night facilitation camps, conducting anti-power theft drives, and disconnecting defaulters’ power supply in various parts of the city.

A statement issued on Wednesday said K-Electric has recently set up night facilitation camps in Gulistan-e-Johar, Landhi and Shah Faisal Colony where the utility received massive footfall from the consumers.

More than 3,100 consumers were collectively facilitated and they availed different services from KE teams, including bill payment solutions via easy monthly installments and rebates as per their eligibility. Forty customers were also facilitated with their requests for new connections, while more than 63 faulty meters were immediately replaced.