Sharjeel asks if Imran more important than parliament and institutions

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Pakistan has faced many difficult stages in its 75-year history, but the chaos created by the PTI chief “at the behest of external powers is unprecedented”.

In his statement on Wednesday, the provincial minister said Imran Khan had been targeting state institutions in a planned manner, and parliament had remained his first target. Instead of giving priority to the superior institute of parliament, Khan had chosen the way of sit-ins and long marches, he said.

Memon remarked that after coming to power Khan bulldozed the parliament and its norms, and repeatedly violated the constitution and law. He asked if Khan was more important than parliament.

The minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan had been the second target of the PTI chief, who tried to tarnish the reputation of the commission and the chief election commissioner despite the fact that he himself had appointed the commissioner. “Is Khan more important than the ECP?” he asked.

Memon said the justice system of the country and courts were the 3rd target of Khan, who threatened honorable judges by taking their names in public addresses, and brought political crowds to court premises and courtrooms to exert pressure on the judiciary for favourable verdicts.

He added that Khan openly disgraced the courts, and as a result today the situation of our justice system was in front of everyone. He asked whether Khan was more important than the judiciary.

The provincial minister said Khan's fourth target was the media and journalists. Journalists were attacked and dismissed from their jobs, and TV owners were jailed in false cases. “Is Imran Khan more important than the media?”

He said Khan's fifth target was the Pakistan Army and important security institutions. A heinous campaign was being launched on social media against the army chief and important security agencies, he said, adding that the nation passed through the unfortunate incident of the fall of East Pakistan, dictators ruled the country, and fought wars with India, but the nation always stood with the forces of Pakistan, but now Khan had put poison against the institutions in the minds of the young generation. He also questioned if Khan was more important than Pakistan's armed forces and security agencies.

Memon alleged that Khan's sixth target had been Pakistan’s economy. He said the PTI chief had promoted uncertainty in the country since 2013, thereby scaring away foreign and local investors. When the PTI came to power, they handed over the reign of the finance ministry to learners, he said.