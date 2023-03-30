Banks to observe extended hours

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced extended banking hours for collection of government duties and taxes on March 30 and March 31.

“In order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of Government duties/taxes, it has been decided on the request of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that all branches of banks including National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall observe extended banking hours until 04:00PM and 06:00PM on 30th and 31st March, 2023 respectively for collection of government taxes through ADC’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility,” the SBP said in a statement.

The National Institutional Facilitation Technologies will arrange a special clearing at 06:00PM on March 31, 2023 (Friday) for the same day clearing of payment instruments deposited at NBP’s authorised branches for customs collections.

For that purpose, all banks shall arrange to keep their clearing related branches open till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing by NIFT on March 31.