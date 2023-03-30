Nearly half of British workers at risk of burnout

London: Nearly half of British workers are at risk of burnout as the cost-of-living crisis adds to anxiety, with work-related stress costing the British economy Â£28 billion ($34 billion) last year, a study said Wednesday.

The report, published by French insurer AXA and UK think tank CEBR, found that Britons took a total of 23.3 million sick days last year due to poor mental health. Researchers quizzed 30,000 adults across 16 European, Asian and American nations.

"Burnout and work-related stress is a significant issue for the UK economy," the study concluded.

Some 21 percent of Britons surveyed were classed as "struggling" or in emotional distress. That compared with 17 percent in the United States, 14 percent in Japan and Ireland, 11 percent in Belgium and ten percent in China and France.

In Britain, a further 26 percent of respondents were "languishing", or not in a positive state of mind. "People in the UK are more likely to be struggling with their mind health compared to any other country surveyed," the study added.

"This means almost half of the UK are currently not in a positive state of mental wellbeing and at risk of burning out, which is having a significant impact on the economy and businesses." Britain´s cost-of-living crisis was a key contributor to work-linked anxiety, as soaring inflation slashes the value of salaries.

Almost half of Britons surveyed felt "overwhelmed and uncertain" over the future. Financial stress and concerns are costing UK businesses up to Â£6.2 billion alone in sick days and lost productivity, CEBR data also showed.