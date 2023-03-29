KE consumers may face Rs6 per unit tariff rise from next month

A file photo of electrical grids. —AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Inflation-hit consumers of Karachi-Electric (KE) should prepare themselves for higher billing as the power tariff is likely to be jacked up by Rs6 per unit.

The federal government has sought the increase from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in the context of two quarterly fuel cost adjustments (FCA). The application will be heard by NEPRA on April 3.

If approved, the amount will be collected from the consumers from April to June 2023. It should also be noted that earlier this month, the NEPRA allowed power distribution companies (Discos) and K-Electric to recover deferred fuel adjustment surcharges up to Rs14.24 per unit from consumers in eight months, from March to October 2023.

According to the NEPRA decision, Discos will recover Rs10.34 per unit from domestic protected consumers using 0-200 units per month, Rs14.24 per unit from non-protected consumers using 0-200 units, Rs14.24 per unit from those consuming 201-300 units per month, and Rs9.90 per unit from private agricultural consumers. In its decision, the authority has also allowed K-Electric to recover the deferred fuel adjustment surcharge from the consumers up to Rs13.87 per unit. The K-Electric will recover Rs9.97/unit from domestic protected consumers using 0-200 units per month, Rs13.87 per unit from non-protected consumers using 0-200 units, Rs13.87 per unit from those consuming 201-300 units per month, and Rs9.90 per unit from private agricultural consumers. It will recover the amount from March to October 2023.