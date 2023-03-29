Citizens’ help sought to ensure good governance

PESHAWAR: Students and educated citizens can play a vital role in ensuring transparency and good governance in public sector institutions as they can hold institutions accountable by using access to information laws.

These views were expressed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Assistant Director Communication Syed Saadat Jahan in an awareness programme on Access to Information Act at the Government Girls Degree College Dabgari Garden here on Tuesday.

The principal, faculty members and students attended the programme in large numbers. He said that students could play a crucial role in transparency of admission and job selection procedures in educational institutions by using the Access to Information Act.

Syed Saadat Jahan said the Information Commission provided the facility of online complaints to the citizens to collect any data or information about the institutions. He said that if any public institution did not provide the required information to people on time, they could file a complaint with the Information Commission through the online facility even sitting at home without any fear.