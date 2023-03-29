Partly cloudy forecast

Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. They said a westerly wave was likely to grip most areas today (Wednesday) and would persist upper parts of the country till 31st March. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand, Hyderabad, Mithi and Tando Jam where mercury reached 36°C, while in Lahore, it was 28°C and minimum was 15.4°C.