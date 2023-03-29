34 eateries fined

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against substandard food points in City at Sehr and Iftar times.

The food safety teams of PFA penalised 34 eateries with hefty fines while visiting 253 small and big food outlets in the area of Gulberg, Johar Town, Shalimar Town, Walled City of Lahore, Nishtar Town, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi and Township. Meanwhile, PFA has warned 90 food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition. This was informed by the PFA spokesperson. He said that the authority imposed fines due to using substandard oil for frying purposes, selling fake carbonated drinks, and stale samosa patti.