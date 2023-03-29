Hailey College gets accreditation for commerce degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) has become the only public sector Business School in Lahore and only Commerce College in Pakistan to receive accreditation for its BS and MS Commerce degrees.

HCC Principal Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan said that NBEAC functions at the national level as an accreditation authority within its scope to facilitate enhancing the quality of business education in Pakistan. He said that all business schools before seeking international accreditation must ensure that all systems, procedures, networks and programmes are able to achieve standards that are comparable with global standards and thus are required to gain NBEAC accreditation. NBEAC has three main functions: accreditation, training and networking, he added.