Free flour distribution: Minister orders separate counters for women

LAHORE: Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir visited a free flour centre at the football ground, Muridke and reviewed the facilities provided to the citizens.

On this occasion, the minister directed the administration to increase the number of counters at free flour points for the convenience of the people and added that separate counters be set up for women and senior citizens.

The minister said that the staff posted at the free flour points should provide flour to the citizens in a dignified manner and manual registration of the deserving citizens who do not have a smart card should be done so that no eligible citizen is deprived of this facility.

The government has distributed more than 13 million bags of free flour so far and now the government has decided that in the second phase, 20kg flour bag will be given to deserving people. During the entire month of Ramazan, this free flour facility will be available to the public, he added.