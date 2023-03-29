WHO says medium-risk adults don’t need extra Covid jabs

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it is no longer recommending additional Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for regular, medium-risk adults, saying the benefit was marginal.
For such people who have already received their primary vaccination course and one booster dose, there is no risk in having further jabs but the returns are slight, the WHO´s vaccine experts said.
The UN health agency´s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) issued updated recommendations following its regular biannual meeting. It recommended additional boosters, beyond the primary course and first booster, only for people at the highest risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease.
