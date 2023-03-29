 
close
Wednesday March 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Greece arrests two Pakistanis for planning anti-Semitic attacks

By AFP
March 29, 2023

ATHENS: Greek police told AFP on Tuesday they had arrested two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin over planned anti-Semitic attacks in central Athens, as Israel accused Tehran of being behind the plot. The Jewish state said it was a fresh attempt by arch-foe Iran “to promote terror against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad”.