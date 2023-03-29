Most Pakistanis reside in the rural areas and depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. This makes us extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change, as a nation. The majority of our people are quite literally on the front lines of global warming, taking the brunt of the droughts and floods caused by changing weather patterns.
Environmental protection and agricultural development are often seen as mutually exclusive. For example, acres of forest land are cleared every year in order to make room for farms and crops. However, when we look at the issue from the lens of climate change we find that environmental and agricultural goals are quite compatible. Stopping deforestation not only saves the environment but also protects farmers from floods and drought.
Ashfaq Nazeer
Usta Muhammad
Pakistan’s record on labour rights leaves a lot to be desired. Most of our workers are employed in the informal...
Reports are emerging that the Karachi Zoo has run out of money to feed the animals in its care. This is heart-breaking...
The government needs to stop giving favours to industrialists by approving subsidy cheques. If they cannot compete...
There is no doubt that Imran Khan’s oratorical skills are far better than his political adversaries’. He is...
Proper schooling and equal educational opportunities are the major driving forces behind the prosperity of developed...
Sadly, the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing day by day, which is a dangerous and very disturbing trend....