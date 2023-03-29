Most Pakistanis reside in the rural areas and depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. This makes us extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change, as a nation. The majority of our people are quite literally on the front lines of global warming, taking the brunt of the droughts and floods caused by changing weather patterns.

Environmental protection and agricultural development are often seen as mutually exclusive. For example, acres of forest land are cleared every year in order to make room for farms and crops. However, when we look at the issue from the lens of climate change we find that environmental and agricultural goals are quite compatible. Stopping deforestation not only saves the environment but also protects farmers from floods and drought.

Ashfaq Nazeer

Usta Muhammad