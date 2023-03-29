Walk the talk

There is no doubt that Imran Khan’s oratorical skills are far better than his political adversaries’. He is playing upon the suffering of millions of people, who are enduring, arguably, the worst economic downturn this country has ever experienced. Pakistan’s unfortunate fate is that its leaders never go beyond promises and, with few exceptions, end up making things worse. Imran Khan, is certainly no exception.
If Imran manages to get a second tenure in power, he must take stock of the mistakes he made last time around. He must appoint more capable ministers and chief ministers and distance himself from the real-estate cartels. And he must focus on reviving our exports and investing in science and technology rather than subsidizing new housing societies.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
