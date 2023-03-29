Summary moved to remove officials of Sindh education boards

The Universities & Boards Department, Sindh, has sent a summary to the controlling authority for the immediate removal of controllers of examinations (CoEs) and secretaries of four education boards of the province.

The summary states that the controlling authority should be empowered to transfer and appoint chairmen, CoEs, secretaries and audit officers of education boards, while the authority to transfer and appoint employees of grade 17 and below should be given to the universities & boards secretary.

It also points out that stories about mega corruption in education boards have been appearing on a regular basis in the print, electronic and social media, bringing a bad name to the government.

Three fact-finding enquiries are under way against four of the seven education boards of the province: the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi, the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK), the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Larkana, and the BISE Mirpurkhas.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh, has also been enquiring into similar complaints. Therefore, stresses the summary, it is high time that serious notice be taken of the reported irregularities and corruption stories so that remedial actions can be taken.

There is an urgent need for officers to be repatriated to their original departments and offices. In the recent past four officers have been accommodated who need to be repatriated to their original departments and offices.

The summary names the officers as BISE Hyderabad acting secretary Shaukat Khanzada of the college education department, BISE Nawabshah acting secretary John Muhammad Malik of the school education department, BISE Sukkur acting CoE Sikandar Mirjat of the BISE Larkana and BIEK acting CoE Aleem Khanzada of the BISE Mirpurkhas.

The summary states that the rules are silent as far as formulating policy for transfers and appointments in the education boards is concerned, but the controlling authority may formulate a formal policy for transfers and appointments in the intermediate board.