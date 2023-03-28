Mansoor Awan appointed new AGP

Mansoor Usman Awan. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Mansoor Usman Awan the new Attorney General of Pakistan, succeeding Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi who recently resigned from the post.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice says that Awan has been appointed AGP with the rank and status of a federal minister, exercising powers under Article 100(1) of the Constitution, with immediate effect.

Shehzad Ata Elahi had stepped down from his position amid rumors that the government had asked him to resign, but he later clarified that he had already submitted his resignation. He denied reports that he was asked to step down, stating that he had informed senior members of the government of his intention to resign, and was asked to defer submitting the resignation to the President.

He subsequently resigned from the post and requested President Dr. Arif Alvi to accept his resignation immediately. Mansoor Awan’s appointment had been approved by President Alvi in December 2022, but his notification was not issued due to reservations from some members of the judiciary. Awan later recused himself from the position in January 2023 due to unavoidable professional commitments.