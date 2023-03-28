Mob kills three dacoits in Multan

MULTAN: Three dacoits, who were trying to flee after killing a jeweller after a robbery, were beaten to death by a mob at Gardezi Market, Gulgasht, on Monday. Reportedly, four dacoits entered the jewellery shop of Aliyan near Gardezi Market and shot at and injured him when he offered resistance.

When the dacoits were trying to flee, shopkeepers of the market gathered outside the shop and caught three dacoits and started beating them. As a result, all three dacoits were seriously injured while their fourth accomplice fled the scene. The injured dacoits and Aliyan were being shifted to a hospital but all four died on the way to the hospital. Later, the fourth dacoit was also arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Mansoorul Haq Rana suspended Gulgasht police SHO Raza Sial immediately and ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police disclosed that the killed dacoits were identified as Muhammad Ehsan, Bilal and Liaqat. Later, traders staged a denomination at Gardezi Market and chanted slogans against the poor police performance.