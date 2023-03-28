Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tonnes of dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has gifted one hundred tonnes of high-quality dates to Pakistan for distribution among the needy and worshipers in Pakistan.

The Kingdom has been extending the kind gesture since several years. According to the Saudi mission, the souvenir was presented to Pakistan on the recommendation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in a ceremony held at Royal embassy of the Kingdom.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki and Director King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Dr Khalid M Al-Othmani handed over the consignment to distribute among Pakistani brethren during the holy month of Ramadan. The gesture has been widely welcomed by the people of Pakistan.