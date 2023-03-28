Police successfully handle 2,047 gatherings

Islamabad: Showing firmness to their basic objective of maintaining law and order and ensure peace in the city, personnel of Islamabad capital police performed their duties with zeal and zest and successfully tackled 2,047 gatherings and programmes.

In a statement here on Monday, police spokesperson said that the police were performing various kinds of duties and its personnel were accomplishing their responsibilities with best of their capabilities.

Successful handling of around 2,047 events in 2022-23 is the reflection of the best performance of the police which is always committed to provide safety to the citizens. The spokesperson said that Islamabad Capital Police were using all its resources to maintain peace in the federal capital.