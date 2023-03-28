PU holds exhibition on Amjad Islam Amjad’s work

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts organised an exhibition to highlight the work of late poet Amjad Islam Amjad at College of Art and Design Old Campus here on Monday.
Caretaker Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir inaugurated the exhibition where PhD students researched Amjad Islam Amjad's poetry and ideas and presented research papers and masterpieces of installation art. PU Dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Prof Shahnawaz Zaidi, Ali Zeeshan Amjad, Abbas Tabish, Ayesha Ahmed Bilal, Director of Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal and others were present on the occasion.
LAHORE: Dr Talat Waseem has assumed the charge of Chair of the Department of Surgery and Allied Shalamar Medical and...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Babar Sahib Din paid surprise visits in different towns here on Monday in...
LAHORE: Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Monday announced the launching of a new...
LAHORE: A seminar “Nutrition: The role of proper diet” was held at the Punjab University’s Institute of Social...
LAHORE: Director Coordination, PDMA, Tauqeer Mehmood has said that in the light of the orders of the High Court, "Sans...
LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore has signed an MoU with Government College University...