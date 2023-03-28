App launched for complaints about smog

LAHORE: Director Coordination, PDMA, Tauqeer Mehmood has said that in the light of the orders of the High Court, "Sans App” has been developed for complaints related to smog.

He stated that after the preparation of the dashboard by PDMA, the test run of “Sans App” has also been started and the process of training relevant institutions about the use of “Sans App” is also going on. These views were expressed by Director Coordination Tauqeer Mehmood Watto while presiding over a meeting in the committee room regarding the prevention of smog and the launch of “Sans App”. Director PDMA Shayan Ali Jawa, officers of traffic police, transport, MCL, agriculture, industry, local government, PHA and other related institutions also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Director PDMA Shayan Ali Jawa while talking to the meeting said that the passwords have been given to the institutions concerned to log in the app and the complaints received through the “Sans App” will be forwarded to the institutions concerned in a timely manner, immediate steps have been taken to resolve them and the complaining citizens will also be informed about the complaint process. He said that the “Sans App” will be available to the public soon after removing the complications encountered during the test run.