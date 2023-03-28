Narang officer held over flour scam

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Aamir Mir Monday paid a surprise visit to a free flour point established in Narang Mandi and reviewed the facilities provided to the citizens.

On this occasion, he ordered Assistant Commissioner, Muridke, Zainab Tahir to take strict action against the Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation, Narang Mandi, who was arrested for the scam of 4,000 flour bags worth Rs 26 lakh. He ordered suspension of Naib Tehsildar, Narang Mandi, Noor Muhammad for poor arrangements. He appreciated the assistant commissioner for exposing the embezzlement.

“All resources should be utilised to make the free flour scheme a success. Corrupt and disreputable elements should be dealt with strictly,” he said. The minister directed the administration to establish information desks for the convenience of citizens at the free flour centres to end long queues. He said every deserving citizen should be given flour. The government relief should reach the common man in every way. Ten-kg flour has been provided and now from March 29, 20-kg more flour will be provided to every citizen, the minister said.