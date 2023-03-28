Agri-future

Pakistan is facing a daunting challenge with one-third of its youth unemployed, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to tackle this issue. Despite the high unemployment rates prevalent in the country, the agricultural sector presents a viable opportunity for young unemployed graduates to explore. However, there are significant obstacles to attracting young graduates to the agricultural industry, including social stigma, lack of encouragement from the higher education system and a decline in the labour force in rural areas due to non-farm employment. Transforming the agricultural industry can provide a sustainable source of livelihood and generate up to 5 million jobs in Pakistan in the years to come. To address these challenges, academic institutions should offer courses that link theoretical knowledge with practical applications of agricultural innovation and development.

By teaching students to become job creators rather than job seekers, institutions of higher education can help reduce the unemployment rate in Pakistan. Relevant fields such as economics, business studies, engineering, and information technology can be linked to agricultural production to create a more diversified and robust workforce. Curriculum reviews can ensure that the courses offered align with the needs of the economy and prepare students for the challenges of the job market. Advocacy efforts should also be undertaken to encourage students to explore agricultural entrepreneurship

Saad ur Rehman Saadi

Bahawalpur