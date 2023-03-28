Meaningless contest

The PDM and the PTI are squabbling over who gets to preside over the next era of crises. When the PTI was in power, it further exacerbated the economic problems. Then came the PDM to do the same. With each change of government, the problems only grow. Instead of debating policies and programmes for bringing economic stability, the political parties are content with name-calling and other forms of character assassination.
What does it matter who gets elected? Is this a comedy contest where we vote for those who come up with the funniest names and monikers? Without any meaningful policy differences, it is hard to have meaningful elections.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
