Early exit?

While most teams around the world are looking settled and ready to enter the cricket season before the all-important World Cup, the Pakistan team is in a shambles like always. South Africa recently chased down a mammoth 259 run target in a 20 over game. On the other hand, Pakistan has lost consecutive games against a low-ranked team like Afghanistan, losing 9 wickets for a mere 92 runs in one of them games. It was appalling to watch our batters come and go haplessly and helplessly. It is not hard to imagine what will happen if we perform this way against the top teams in the world.

Adil Ali Khokhar

Sukkur