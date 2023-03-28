Early exit?

While most teams around the world are looking settled and ready to enter the cricket season before the all-important World Cup, the Pakistan team is in a shambles like always. South Africa recently chased down a mammoth 259 run target in a 20 over game. On the other hand, Pakistan has lost consecutive games against a low-ranked team like Afghanistan, losing 9 wickets for a mere 92 runs in one of them games. It was appalling to watch our batters come and go haplessly and helplessly. It is not hard to imagine what will happen if we perform this way against the top teams in the world.
Adil Ali Khokhar
Sukkur
As per the constitution, it is the duty of the ECP to be ready to conduct elections within 90 days after the...
Our society always protects the powerful, no matter how wrong they are or how many problems they are creating through...
Pakistan is facing a daunting challenge with one-third of its youth unemployed, highlighting the need for innovative...
Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to restore diplomatic ties via a peace treaty brokered by China. This follows...
Plastic bags have become a necessity in our lives and provide us ease and convenience. They are non-biodegradable,...
Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 the Western powers have been doing all they can to...