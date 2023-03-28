JS Bank partners with Green Climate Fund

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the Pakistan’s fastest growing banks, has partnered with Green Climate Fund, the world’s largest climate finance organisation, to promote and undertake climate resilient projects in the country, a statement said on Monday.

In a meeting hosted by JS Bank in Islamabad, both parties discussed various aspects of the Pakistan Distributed Solar Project (PDSP) – the country’s first private-sector renewable energy project – undertaken by JS Bank in partnership with GCF. They also talked about other sustainable and green initiatives taken by the bank, while exploring opportunities of collaboration for further green financing in the country.

The GCF Delegation comprised of Carolina Fuentes – Director, Country Programming; Anupa Lamichhane – Regional Manager Asia-Pacific; Hyejin Lee – Climate Investment Specialist; and Amgad Elmahdi – Water Sector Senior Specialist. Also present at the meeting were Bushra Gull from the Ministry of Climate Change; Syed Jafar Raza – Group Head Investment and International Banking, JS Bank; Shezad Abdullah – Head of Investment Banking JS Bank, Haider Hussain – Chief of Staff to CEO, JS Bank and Mohsin Ali Phulpoto from Sustainable Finance, JS Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Jafar Raza said, “We are delighted to work with GCF to promote climate resilient projects in Pakistan and are committed to supporting the country’s transition towards achieving a greener future.”

The GCF delegation commended JS Bank’s collaborative efforts with GCF and displayed confidence in the bank’s commitment and capacity towards implementing future projects. The JS Bank-initiated PDSP aims to support access to distributed solar power all over Pakistan, across consumer, SME, and agriculture sectors.