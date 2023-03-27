Security upped in Peshawar after threats

PESHAWAR: Security in the provincial capital was upgraded and entry points were strengthened in the wake of recent threats.

An official said Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Haroon Rashid, and SP Security Attiq Shah visited a number of security posts, trade centres and other places to inspect the security arrangements.

The officials also visited the flour distribution centres to check the measures taken for security.

The Peshawar police have increased patrolling and strengthened checking points in the provincial capital to improve security in the wake of recent threats.