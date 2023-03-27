Security upped in Peshawar after threats

PESHAWAR: Security in the provincial capital was upgraded and entry points were strengthened in the wake of recent threats.
An official said Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Haroon Rashid, and SP Security Attiq Shah visited a number of security posts, trade centres and other places to inspect the security arrangements.
The officials also visited the flour distribution centres to check the measures taken for security.
The Peshawar police have increased patrolling and strengthened checking points in the provincial capital to improve security in the wake of recent threats.
“Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible. Nato is vigilant, and we are closely monitoring the...
“Instead, Nawaz Sharif believed that if allowed to continue, Imran Khan’s government would ultimately...
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Afghanistan overcame late nerves in the closing overs to beat Pakistan by seven wickets...
LONDON: A senior British minister on Sunday defended former cabinet colleagues after they were shown negotiating...
The News traced the donors whose names were mentioned in the party funding list.-Photo/File PPIISLAMABAD: KP...
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has come out with yet another tall claim that he laid the foundation of Saudi...