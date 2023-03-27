Protection centre made functional, CCPO told

LAHORE: CCPO Sunday visited the Police Protection Centre, Liberty Gulberg, established to safeguard the rights of transgenders, destitute disabled persons, and housemaids affected from torture.

He reviewed the facilities at the centre. The CCPO was briefed on the functions and facilities of centre. He was informed the centre was fully functional and started providing protection and legal aid to the vulnerable segments of society, including transgender community. The CCPO said the protection of self-respect of transgender community would be ensured and coordination would be improved with other private institutions including Tevta, Labour Department to make them productive and skilled citizens of the society. He said that police protection centre has been activated and is working as connecting centre in the already existing Police Facilitation Centre and a mutual network has been created with organisations and NGOs working for the transgender community, homeless children, housemaids, mentally disabled persons affected by torture and exploitation.