Protection centre made functional, CCPO told

LAHORE: CCPO Sunday visited the Police Protection Centre, Liberty Gulberg, established to safeguard the rights of transgenders, destitute disabled persons, and housemaids affected from torture.
He reviewed the facilities at the centre. The CCPO was briefed on the functions and facilities of centre. He was informed the centre was fully functional and started providing protection and legal aid to the vulnerable segments of society, including transgender community. The CCPO said the protection of self-respect of transgender community would be ensured and coordination would be improved with other private institutions including Tevta, Labour Department to make them productive and skilled citizens of the society. He said that police protection centre has been activated and is working as connecting centre in the already existing Police Facilitation Centre and a mutual network has been created with organisations and NGOs working for the transgender community, homeless children, housemaids, mentally disabled persons affected by torture and exploitation.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Furniture Council delegation led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday...
Rawalpindi: The authorities concerned of Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi have been directed to ensure the...
LAHORE: The entire administration has only focused on model bazaars established by the industry department in the...
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Secretary has suspended Assistant Food Controller Pakpattan for supplying substandard wheat to...
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa remained in the field to monitor provision of free flour...