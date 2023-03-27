‘PTI to ensure merit in coming election campaign’

Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Aftab Siddiqui has announced that the party will introduce a new mechanism for the upcoming election campaign.

This decision was made during a meeting of party leaders, which was chaired by Siddiqui on Saturday. He said the new mechanism would focus on ensuring merit within the party and mobilising workers at the street level.

He emphasised that the youth is the backbone of the party, and a parliamentary board for specific seats would be formed as soon as possible to ensure merit in the party. Furthermore, Siddiqui stated that all decisions from the district level to the town and ward level would be made on merit to ensure a true representation of young people in the PTI. This move was aimed at promoting transparency and fairness within the party.

In response to provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon’s recent press conference, Karachi PTI General Secretary Arslan Taj condemned the baseless accusations levelled by Memon. He said there were so many unconstitutional people in the province.

Taj said the Pakistan Muslim Leaugue-Nawaz would start a “Hospital Bharo Movement” in a few days. He warned that the days of their accountability were near, and that Memon should pay attention to Sindh, which had been ruined by the Pakistan Peoples Party.