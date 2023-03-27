Grenade found near railway track in Sehwan defused

Hyderabad: A hand grenade was defused after it was found near the railway track in Bagh Yusuf in Sehwan Sharif in the late hours of Saturday.
Upon receiving the news of the discovery of an explosive device near the railway track in Jamshoro district, the bomb disposal squad reached the scene and defused the bomb. The Jamshoro police also reached the location and cordoned off the area before the bomb disposal squad was called from Hyderabad.
Police said unidentified persons had thrown the grenade at the location and escaped. They added that the grenade did not explode and it seemed that some miscreants wanted to damage the railway track. Police said they had started a search for the arrest of the suspects. Further investigations are under way.
