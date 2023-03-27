Four fruit vendors held for attacking news channel team

Four fruit vendors were arrested for attacking a private news channel’s team near the Jahangir Park in Saddar on Sunday. The incident took place when the news team was conducting a survey on the high rates of fruits being sold in Ramazan.

Four people were injured in the attack. One of them, Daniyal, claimed that the attackers first tried to kill a woman, then they tortured them and attacked them with a sharp object. District South SSP Asad Raza issued orders to arrest the people involved in the attack, following which the police arrested four suspects and registered a case against them.