 
close
Monday March 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Four fruit vendors held for attacking news channel team

By Our Correspondent
March 27, 2023

Four fruit vendors were arrested for attacking a private news channel’s team near the Jahangir Park in Saddar on Sunday. The incident took place when the news team was conducting a survey on the high rates of fruits being sold in Ramazan.

Four people were injured in the attack. One of them, Daniyal, claimed that the attackers first tried to kill a woman, then they tortured them and attacked them with a sharp object. District South SSP Asad Raza issued orders to arrest the people involved in the attack, following which the police arrested four suspects and registered a case against them.